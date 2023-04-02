Actor Harold Amenyah marries beautiful girlfriend

The ‘XOXO’ movie star has tied the knot with his beautiful fiance called Irene

Ghanaian actor cum model, Harold Amenyah is finally off the market for eligible bachelors who are celebrities in the country.

The ‘XOXO’ movie star tied the knot with his beautiful fiance called Irene today, April 1, 2023.



The simple but elegant ceremony took place in Accra with very the family of the newlyweds, close friends, and associates in attendance.



Some of the popular faces spotted at the ceremony include that of renowned media personality currently working with Asaase Radio in Accra, Caroline Sampson.



Caroline was the one who shared some of the videos from the ceremony which have been sighted by zionfelix.net.

One would think that this is probably a prank taking into account the date, but from what we gather, the actor and his fiance are not playing any pranks at all.



