Actress Baby Blanche ties the knot in the USA

Popular actress who starred in the controversial movie 'Hot Fork' Baby Blanche walked down the aisle yesterday with her longtime boyfriend.

Both the traditional ceremony and the white wedding took place at La Fontaine Bleu 7514 S. Ritchie Highway Glen Burnie MD 21061 in Maryland State, USA.



Her husband has been identified as Stephen Agyapong.



The actress who couldn't hide her excitement took to her social media pages to share pictures and videos from the ceremony.

Friends and her fans have since been congratulating her and wishing her the best.



Baby Blanche was discovered by Socrates Safo of Movie Africa Productions and has appeared in several movies helmed by the producer/director, including Hot Fork, Adults Only, What Sex Can Do, among others.



