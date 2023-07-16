Adjetey Anang's memoir passes for academic review analysis - Ambassador Romeo

A pundit on GhanaWeb’s E-forum, Ambassador Romeo, believes that Adjetey Anang's memoir which was released on his birthday is worthy enough to be used for academic purposes.

He said this when he appeared in last Thursday’s edition of E-Forum.



The memoir of the renowned actor released on his 50th birthday has given readers an insight into his life, career, and struggles with his marriage.



Prior to his book launch, celebrated actress cum entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson also released an autobiography, giving us a sneak peek into what her life has been like.



In hindsight, it is very obvious that these two individuals wrote in their books on very familiar and common topics, sex as well as cheating.



Yvonne Nelson and Adjetey Anang gave accounts of some escapades in their sexual life as well as the consequences they faced in salvaging their situations.

Yvonne, as many believe, wrote her book out of an emotional point of view, resorted to calling out the names of her ex-lovers as she penned the details of their companionship while Adjetey Anang, resorted to keeping the names of the women he fancied private.



In the latest edition of E-Forum, Abrantepa and his guests, had a discussion on the differences between these two books as well as the strategies used in their accounts of their sex lives.



Ambassador Romeo was of the view that even though Adjetey Anang's book was well written, it was not as scandalous but rather inspiring and could be used as academic material and yardstick to help others because of his style of presentation.



"The catalytic comments... which highlights 'the more scandalous, the more sales' cannot be associated to this book as Yvonne Nelson's book because of the angle of presentation. But if you have a cursory or critical look at it, it's a book that even counsellors would be proud of and encourage young and even older couples to read and learn the art of forgiveness.



"Adjetey could have easily blown this out of proportion more than Yvonne Nelson's aside his cheating... He could have just mentioned names...but he was resolute enough to realize. That's the difference between a man telling a story and a woman telling a story. If you're a woman, your emotions may push you to say everything as you want to say it but a man may also have that kind of manly assessment.”

Ambassador Romeo added "the maturity in this presentation has to do with the fact that Adjetey Anang did not highlight any names but he only threw a blanket statement... because it's not okay for the public to know so for me, I think it’s a book which is worth selling, it's worth being on the library shelves...I think it passes for academic review analysis.”



SS/DA