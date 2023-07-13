Adjetey Anang shares his experience as a lecturer

Renowned actor, Adjetey Anang

Renowned actor, Adjetey Anang, disclosed that he firmly believed in leaving a lasting legacy for his students to follow and improve upon in his memoir, 'A Story of Faith, Imperfections, and Resilience.'

According to the actor, who primarily discussed how to overcome his inner shyness, his standards never dipped.



He affirmed, "The core belief over my years of lecturing has been to leave a lasting legacy for my students to follow and improve upon. My standards never diminished, and I endeavored to do that every single chance I got."



He mentioned that he found great fulfilment in the stimulating nature of lecturing and took pride in the impact he had on numerous individuals.



Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "Lecturing was stimulating, and I was happy about the level of impact I had on a number of people and the lessons I left with them."



One of the most critical lessons he imparted was that of continuous improvement and appreciation of the impact of the craft on society as a whole.

However, lecturing was not without its challenges, as Anang admitted that, as a reserved individual, standing in front of a large audience to teach it was quite daunting for him.



He candidly revealed, "First of all, I was reserved, so you can imagine how it felt like to stand in front of so many people and teach. It was a different encounter from the start, and the attention from day one was something I needed to keep under control."



Navigating the delicate balance between practical knowledge and theory posed another obstacle for Anang.



He emphasized, "Many times, the transition from practical to theory and vice versa could be very tricky. What happened on the ground was not always found in the textbooks, so I had to maintain a healthy balance between the two. It was easy to become swayed because I was already in the industry."



Moreover, lecturing demanded a significant investment of time, as he pointed out and recognized the challenge.

"Therefore, I had to carefully plan in order not to cause any unfortunate lapses in other areas of my life.



As such, making time for it out of my already busy schedule was tough, but the rewards had been excellent thus far," he explained.



He added that the administrative tasks associated with lecturing, such as marking scripts, preparing lessons, and setting exam questions, presented yet another hurdle for him.



"The final challenge would be marking scripts, preparing lessons, and setting exam questions! For an actor whose work was mainly practical, the administrative part of my lecturing job really took a toll on me!" he confessed.



Maintaining a delicate balance between his acting career, lecturing, marriage, and family life proved to be a formidable challenge for him as a family man.

He aptly described it as "like carefully selecting and blending a variety of fruits together to create a perfect balance of flavours, none overpowering the others, in a signature fruit salad."



This, he said, required considerable skill and dedication to ensure that each aspect of his life received the attention it deserved despite the challenges he faced.



Adjetey Anang's unwavering commitment to leaving a lasting legacy through lecturing shone through his dedication was reflected in his words as he stated, "My standards never diminished, and I endeavoured to do that every single chance I got."



