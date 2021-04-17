Afia Schwarzenegger finally reveals why she is unperturbed about Akuapem Poloo's sentence

Following the sentencing of Akuapem Poloo on Friday by an Accra Circuit Court, Ghanaian entertainment personality, Afia Schwarzenegger appeared happy and unperturbed about the predicament of the former despite all the show of concern by many others in the industry.

Well, it appears she has reasons and finally she has come out to speak and clear the air.



In a live video on her Instagram page last night, Afia Schwar revealed that she offered Akuapem Poloo a lot of advice as a big sister when the photo which has landed her in prison landed on social media and became a huge topic for discussion.



The controversial media personality invited her son, John, to recount how she (Afia) called Poloo on the phone when the Human Right International spotted the nude picture of Akuapem with her son and called her for questioning.



Afia Schwar’s son, John and one more person confirmed that Afia advised Poloo to come live on air to cry and apologise to the authorities.



Afia Schwar went ahead to reveal that she gave her lawyers to Akuapem Poloo and offered to even pay her legal fees after she had executed the first plan she gave her, which is crying live on social media to beg Ghanaians.

According to Afia Schwar, the popular social media sensation dumped her offer into a bin somewhere and went to her counsel who told her to tell the court that her act with her 7-year-old son was an artistic right.



Afia Schwarzenegger went further to blast Ghanaians who earlier insulted her when a video of her standing against the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign during her interview on Okay FM popped up.



Watch the full video below



