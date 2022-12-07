2
Menu
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger must serve her jail term or risk spending the Christmas in prison - Maurice Ampaw

Afia Schwar (2) Maurice Ampaw advises Afia Schwarzenegger to turn herself in

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been exactly one week since the Tema High Court sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger to ten days in prison with a GH¢60,000 fine.

However, after the sentence was announced till date, the whereabouts of the popular socialite is still unknown.

The situation has not only compelled the complainant, Chairman Wontumi, to place a GH¢5,000 bounty on Afia Schwarzenegger but also gathered massive reactions from individuals on social media.

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, who doubles as an employee of Chairman Wontumi has also waded in the ongoing development.

During a live broadcast on Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw has entreated Afia Schwarzenegger to come out of her hiding place and serve her jail term.

Maurice, Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, also warned that Afia stands the chance of spending the Christmas in prison should she fail to tender herself in.

“You people should tell Afia Schwarzengger the contempt she has been sentenced to, she should come and serve the jail term because if they catch her, the court may even sentence her for a bench warrant and she will spend Christmas in prison. If you don't take care, Afia, you will spend Christmas in prison. If you are watching me. Take the whips from the cane faster, it's just ten days,” he said.

He further advised the socialite to watch her future utterances after serving her time.

“Go and come back. Also, if you go and come back and speak anyhow, I will take you to court again. That's me,” he added.

On December 1, 2022, Nana Ama McBrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court.

The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.

In a ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the High Court convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghanafuo Ho Nsem (@ghanafuo_ho_nsem2)

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: