Afia Schwarzenegger must serve her jail term or risk spending the Christmas in prison - Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw advises Afia Schwarzenegger to turn herself in

It has been exactly one week since the Tema High Court sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger to ten days in prison with a GH¢60,000 fine.

However, after the sentence was announced till date, the whereabouts of the popular socialite is still unknown.



The situation has not only compelled the complainant, Chairman Wontumi, to place a GH¢5,000 bounty on Afia Schwarzenegger but also gathered massive reactions from individuals on social media.



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, who doubles as an employee of Chairman Wontumi has also waded in the ongoing development.



During a live broadcast on Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw has entreated Afia Schwarzenegger to come out of her hiding place and serve her jail term.



Maurice, Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, also warned that Afia stands the chance of spending the Christmas in prison should she fail to tender herself in.



“You people should tell Afia Schwarzengger the contempt she has been sentenced to, she should come and serve the jail term because if they catch her, the court may even sentence her for a bench warrant and she will spend Christmas in prison. If you don't take care, Afia, you will spend Christmas in prison. If you are watching me. Take the whips from the cane faster, it's just ten days,” he said.

He further advised the socialite to watch her future utterances after serving her time.



“Go and come back. Also, if you go and come back and speak anyhow, I will take you to court again. That's me,” he added.



On December 1, 2022, Nana Ama McBrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr Logic and UTV, were cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.



In a ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the High Court convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.





