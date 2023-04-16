Afia Schwarzenegger sparks speculation with her dog named Morris after a well-known lawyer

Afia Schwarzenegger with his new dog

Afia Schwarzenegger, a popular Ghanaian media personality, has recently named her new dog "Morris," leading many to speculate that the pet was named after well-known Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

The naming occurred after Schwarzenegger had already named one of her other dogs after her longtime nemesis, Mzbel.



Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her new furry companion, Morris, and to ask her followers to pray for the dog, which was reportedly unwell.



This sparked quick speculation among netizens that the dog's name was a nod to Ampaw, who had previously called for the public to report any social media insults or beef from Schwarzenegger after she was banned from engaging in such behavior for two years.



Although Schwarzenegger has not confirmed whether or not the dog was named after Ampaw, many people are convinced that this is the case.



On January 31, 2023, Ampaw spoke out about Schwarzenegger's behavior on social media, urging Ghanaians to keep an eye on her and to report any violations of the ban.

In an interview with Abrantepa, he said “This is the latest news, and this is more painful. Afia ought to be monitored by every single Ghanaian on social media.



“If she engages in social media insults or beef, the court said that we should arraign her before court for another sentence."



It remains to be seen whether Schwarzenegger's choice of dog name was indeed a reference to Ampaw or simply a coincidence, but the speculation has certainly garnered attention on social media.



