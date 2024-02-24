Afia Schwarzenegger sues Maurice Ampaw again

Afia Schwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian socialite cum comedienne

Afia Schwarzenegger has filed a lawsuit against Lawyer Maurice Ampaw following his recent comments about her on the radio.

Earlier in an interview with Kasapa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw claimed he scared Afia with a lawsuit which resulted in a 10-day court sentencing.



Maurice Ampaw bragged about single-handedly silencing Afia Schwarzenegger, particularly, after she rendered an apology to the court to ease her judgement.



“I have humbled Afia Schwarzenegger to a point where she is now a good girl. Afia who was very uncouth and disrespectful is now a very good and responsible girl. I have straightened her. I was able to achieve that by scaring her with the previous court sentence. She had to run to the court and beg,” he stated in an earlier interview on KasapaFM.”



In 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger requested a sum of GH₵ 1,000,000 in damages in a defamation suit against Maurice Ampaw.

She sought an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the defendant from telling, saying or discussing anything about her on any communication channel, whether print, radio, electronic or social media.



However, displeased with these utterances, particularly when her first lawsuit against Maurice Ampaw is still in court, Afia Schwarzenegger has cited Maurice Ampaw for contempt.



According to the writ of summons served by Afia’s legal team spotted by GhanaWeb, even though the case has been pending in court, Maurice Ampaw seizes the slightest opportunity to threaten, disrespect and verbally abuse her on media platforms.



Referring to an earlier article published by GhanaWeb and the Kasapa FM video where Maurice Ampaw made such comments, parts of the writ of summons read, “The respondent out to know that insinuating that he is using this court as his tool to seek revenge and discipline people he is not in good terms with is an affront to the dignity of this honourable court.”

“Accordingly, I swear to this affidavit praying that for showing gross disrespect and disregard to the proceedings of this honourable court, the respondent should be convicted for contempt of court and sent to prison to serve as a deterrence to others to uphold the rule of law.”





Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw have since been at each other’s throats following the former’s legal tussle with Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The legal battle started in 2022 after Afia Schwarzenegger claimed to have had an amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi and made other allegations against him.



Following her submissions on UTV, she and four other UTV panellists were sued by the NPP Ashanti regional chairman, for allegedly making derogatory marks about him live on air.



Each panellist paid their GH¢60,000 fine except Afia Schwarzenegger who resisted her arrest after the court issued a bench warrant.



She failed to show up at any of the court proceedings, a situation that caused the court to slap her with another charge of contempt, where she was sentenced to a 10-day jail term.

Afia resisted the arrest and continued to reside at her hangout until she eventually turned herself in, sometime in February 2023.



After a series of proceedings, she was fined GH¢60,000 by the Tema High Court in the contempt case and also ordered an additional GH¢5,000 fine to be paid to the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.



After submitting a remorseful apology, the court then ordered Afia Schwarzenegger to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months and was also ordered not to make any pronouncements or comment on the case during the bond period.



