Afrobeat is known to be Nigerian, but it's not - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian rapper and award-winning artiste, Stonewboy has said that Ghanaian music is living in the shadow of Nigerian music and needs to be corrected.

Speaking on PulseNigeria, the artiste stated that many people worldwide believe Afrobeats originated from Nigeria, which is incorrect.



“As an industry, Ghanaian music is still riding on the waves of Nigerian music; I am just singling it out.



“You know why? In the sense that globally, Afrobeat’s is known to be Nigerian, but it's not. We know that” he disclosed.



However, the artiste didn't reveal which country he believes pushed the Afrobeat genre, although netizens probed to know.



While there might be a debate over this, it does not change the fact that the artist has studied the music industry for a considerable period and has knowledge about the origins of some music genres.



Over the past 13 years, Stonebwoy has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry and traveled the world to deliver music in Patua, Ga, Twi, and other languages.

He recently released his newest single, "Gidigba," which he claims stands for courage and inspires people to remain strong when life gets tough.





ADA/BOG