Afrobeats 'golden boy' Larry Prince drops new street anthem

Artwork for 'SaachikinRami'

Source: Larry Prince

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Larry Prince has finally dropped the highly anticipated single 'SaachikinRami'.

The new song produced by Horrofix Umagar has a unique Afrobeat vibe that combines Ghanaian Hiplife with a feel of the Ivorian coupé-décalé genre and a touch of “house music”



The song has some amusing danceable vibes that would serenade music lovers and send them to the dancing floor.



According to Larry Prince, he was delighted to have finally released the song and believes it will become a household anthem in the coming days.

"My latest song is out, and I want to give Afrobeat lovers a new vibe. They should enjoy the music and expect more of this in the coming months," said the singer.



The new song is readily available on all streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and YouTube, among others.



Larry Prince has released several songs, including "Koomigb3", "Body Pump", "You Fine", "Digital Hustle" and "Rukia" which became groundbreaking hits in the music industry.