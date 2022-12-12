After Accra no-show, Wizkid 'abandons' Abidjan show, flies to Cotonou - Reports

Wizkid, real name, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has reportedly abandoned a show in the Ivorian capital Abidjan after a similar incident in Accra on Saturday, December 10.

Real name, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, the artiste who was billed to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium alongside R2Bees, King Promise, and other Ghanaian artistes didn't show up despite tweeting about the event hours before the show began.



He explained in a social media post late Sunday why he did not show up at the Accra Sports Stadium for the #WizkidLiveAccra show that he was headlining.



But multiple media reports in Ivory Coast including from the French language LSI Africa portal confirmed the Abidjan incident in a tweet.



"Expected in Accra on Saturday for a concert, the Nigerian artiste @wizkidayo never showed up. Sunday in Abidjan, he was conspicuously absent from another show, but he was seen tonight in Cotonou, Benin, where he landed on a private jet shortly before midnight," LSI Africa tweeted late Sunday.



Meanwhile photos of Wizkid, King Promise and others aboard a private jet has been shared widely on social media. There is also a clip of his purported performance to a huge crowd in the Beninoise capital also gaining traction on social media.



Accra patrons incensed by Wizkid's absence

His absence infuriated fans and patrons who had paid huge sums of money to purchase tickets for the show who decided to use social media to call him out for breaking his word and disrespecting them and wasting their time.



After more than 15 hours and his name being "dragged" on social media, Wizkid has responded on social media stating why he absconded the show.



He apologized to his fans and thanked them for making the effort to be at the concert but added that "safety and production issues "prevented him from performing on the night.



Read Wizkid's statement below:



