After the abortion Sarkodie has never been my friend – Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson in a photo collage

Actress Yvonne Nelson has indicated that after the abortion she had for Sarkodie, she has not been friends with the rapper.

Yvonne Nelson, in her book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson', told the world that she had to abort a baby for Sarkodie.



She indicated that the rapper wasn’t good to her because he left her at a time when she needed him most.



The actress said she has had to live with the scar all her life.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua FM, Yvonne Nelson, on her relationship with Sarkodie said, “There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends. It is okay for people to feel the way they feel but that doesn’t stop anyone from telling their stories.



"We are telling our young girls to speak up and if you’ll speak up for people to feel uncomfortable, then that is their problem so far as you are telling the truth,” she said.