Agradaa displays her ‘luxurious, ultra-modern’ Love Palace built in Kwahu

An image of Agradaa's newly bulit 'Love Palace'

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been flaunting her newly built mansion called ‘Love Palace' situated in Kwahu in the Eastern Region on social media.

This was seen in a video shared by an Instagram account with the name Thosecalledcelebss and sighted by GhanaWeb.



The house comprises several storey buildings, all located around the same area, with swimming pools provided at various vantage points, meant for recreational purposes.



With the view inside the room, it is well furnished with ultra-modern lights, and furniture that glitters and beautifies the room.



Nana Agradaa toured the facility to show the general public how her palace looks, and called on individuals to book her Love Palace when they report to Kwahu for the Easter festivities.

“I just arrived here; this is Agradaa Love Palace. We have very nice and affordable rooms. So I will entreat those who will be coming to Kwahu to celebrate Easter to book Agradaa Love Palace. Although we are not done with the construction, it's still in good shape,” she said.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB