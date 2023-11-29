Agya Koo narrates how he helped Kyeiwaa become popular in movie industry

Agyakoo and Kyeiwaa

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo has disclosed that he introduced colleague actress, Rose Akua Ataa Mensah also known as Kyeiwaa to the movie industry.

According to his narration, Kyeiwaa started as an actress in the Akan Drama series but was not into full-time acting until she met him and joined his team which comprised of persons doing concerts.



He indicated that a time came when they went to Kumasi and movie producers were in search of someone to play a role and he recommended Kyeiwaa to be given the opportunity which happened.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM nd monitored by GhanaWeb, Agya Koo recounted how she helped Kyeiwaa at the initial stages of her movie career.



“I am telling you that I brought Kyeiwaa to join the movie industry. Everybody knew she was doing Akan drama. She was staying behind my house so she got to know me and we started engaging.



"Initially, when I was in a band group she was part of my concert team. It got to a point when the movie producers needed someone to play a role and I recommended her to them and insisted that she should be part of the team,” he said.



He continued: “She [Kyeiwaa] did not have a place to stay in Kumasi so she had to stay with Mercy Asiedu temporarily before she later got a place for herself. So in terms of the movie industry, I was the one who brought her to Kumasi to start acting.”

Agyakoo and Kyeiwaa have established themselves in the movie industry following their remarkable feats in the Kumawood.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



