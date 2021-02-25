Aisha Modi chases Nana Akua Addo over $15,000 debt

While expressing discontentment over an alleged act by Nana Akua Addo which she termed treacherous, Aisha Modi claimed the actress and fashionista has failed to pay back an amount of $15,000 she took as a loan some months ago.

An irate Aisha Modi said in an audio clip which has gone viral that Nana Akua Addo borrowed from her the said amount seven months ago. Despite being unable to repay, the actress, according to Aisha Modi, is smearing her reputation with mud, a situation she cannot fathom.



“You came for a $15,000 loan from me and after seven months, you’ve still not paid back. Instead of you to do the needful, you’re sending messages. You see what kind of a bitch you are?" Aisha Modi vented.



The staunch fan of Stonebwoy asseverated that Nana Akua Addo betrayed their friendship by instigating a move to get her off Kimani’s team, a few weeks after she [Aisha] had been made the manager of the Kenyan musician.



“How could you be this wicked?” Aisha Modi questioned. “It is high time you stopped that nonsense. Kimani comes to Ghana, I’m made a manager, you go into the person’s inbox to tell the fellow I am not good as a manager so I shouldn’t be made her manager…”

“If you’re not loyal to me, I’ll vehemently retaliate when you mess up with me,” she added amid threats to assault the actress. “I’ll beat you like my child. This backbiting trait is getting too much.”



Aisha Modi further accused Nana Akua Addo of investing in useless ventures such as clothes instead of using her money wisely and also resorted to the use of swear words to describe the fashionista and her mother.



“You have fake buttocks thanks to the silicon. You backbite me when I know your beginning? Enough of the tomfoolery,” she remarked. “I have time for you. I will bite you when you bite me. I’ll beat you mercilessly. This hypocrisy is untoward. I work hard, earn my money, you come for a loan and fail to pay back yet dent my image?”



