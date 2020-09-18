Entertainment

Ajeezay hypes palm nut soup in new song ‘Jerusalem soup’

Ghanaian comedian, Ajeezay is out with a new video spotlighting palm nut soup, locally known as ‘Abenkwan’.

Jumping on the cover of Master KG’s ‘Jerusalem’ song, Ajeezay sang about how tasteful the soup is.



In this piece titled ‘Jerusalem Soup’, Ajeezay said the delicacy which is mostly used to accompany dishes like fufu, banku, rice, ampesi and other dishes tends to be the favourite of the majority of the tribes in Ghana.



The video is comic-infused and you will surely laugh out loud after watching.

Watch video below:





