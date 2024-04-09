Akasii out with 'Bebe'

Official artwork for the song

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Highlife and Afrobeat artist Elizabeth Ampah Kyei, known professionally as Akasii, has released her newest single ‘Bebe.’

Produced by award-winning artist and producer Kuami Eugene, ‘Bebe’ was officially released on April 5, 2024, under Chris Toffey Entertainment.



Formerly known as Lyzzy Bae, Akasii hopes to reestablish herself in the music industry with a more Ghanaian name and represent Ghana on the international scene.



Akasii is a nominee for several categories, including reggae, at the Central Music Awards. This proves her versatility in music.

‘Bebe’ is available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.



