Akrobeto showered with love and praise on his 60th birthday

Actor, Akrobeto

For all the years actor Akrobeto spent entertaining fans and Ghanaians with his comic acting, social media users on the occasion of his 60th birthday have gone all out to celebrate him.

Akwasi Boadi better known as Akrobeto with over two decades in acting is best known for cracking ribs with his 'broken' English which has created several memes for the young and old on social media. Wherever he goes, he makes sure to leave his fans laughing their hearts out.



The celebrated actor on November 18, 2022, topped Twitter trends when tweeps published both old and new clips of their favourite scenes from his movies.



This was accompanied by well wishes and testimony of the impact he has had on the lives of movie lovers.



Also, his colleagues were not left out of the celebrations as they shared some of their fondest memory with him on set.



Check out some posts on Akrobeto below:

Akrobeto needs to be celebrated while he is alive. he has made a huge impact in the entertainment industry. we have to celebrate him. Legend. — dNA (@1dNAGh) November 18, 2022

Happy 60th birthday to the legend.... Mr Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto... Mr Who Noise Tomorrow @utvghana — charcoal derek (@HDwumah) November 18, 2022

Eeii i figa he be 45 50 there oo. Akoa nyame ahyira nu anaa Akrobeto don’t really know his age ???????? — Akwasi Bonsu ???????? (@i_am_travis_jnr) November 18, 2022

Akrɔbɛto is 60 years old today. Happy birthday to one of the most decorated actors of our time - Akwasi Boadi Akrɔbeto our English Professor. Wɔfa, we love you. ????????#ideatv akrobeto #BendDownVideo shatta pic.twitter.com/Gx4KejOUhB — #Deepthinkers #ideatvgh ⚪️ (@ideatvgh1) November 18, 2022

I bet you never knew Akrobeto was the police officer in this scene pic.twitter.com/l0qtH7TuTu — Sani ???????????????? (@Sani__UtD) November 11, 2022

Akrobeto explains why he doesn’t take pictures with fans pic.twitter.com/uATPmxP81t — BASE AFRICA TV (@BaseAfricaTV_Gh) November 17, 2022

Uncle Akrobeto is 60 years today! pic.twitter.com/luJautVRmV — FINEST ???????? ???????? (@Depy_divv) November 18, 2022

I just love this man ❤️.. So humble... Wofa, your smile will be a treasure forever... Happy birthday to you #Akrobeto .. Keep shining ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FPOlFcFsR5 — Abena Christabel (@MzzSandy58) November 18, 2022

Akrobeto @ 60 years .

More life to our favorite wofa.



Drop your favorite video of him ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/GZtzys03z4 — Nsafoah (@OneKeys) November 18, 2022