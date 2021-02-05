AkuBless drops video for 'Mema wo din so'

Source: Ebo Safo, contributor

Talented Ghanaian gospel singer widely known as AkuBless has debuted her latest single titled “Mema Wo Dinso (Will Exalt Your Name).

In the soothing piece, AkuBless describes her experience with God, and the need for all Christians to exalt the name of the most High God.



The “Enkaakyi” singer describes the centre of our lives, and what is holding us together to be the pure Grace of God in this beautiful and soothing masterpiece.



AkuBless released the song on her birthday on the 4th of February, 2021.

According to her, the new masterpiece was inspired by the deadly Covid- 19 virus that has taken over the world killing a lot of people.



According to the female gospel singer currently residing in the United Kingdom, Christian's must continue to pray very hard in these hard times, so that God can still continue to manifest himself among men.





