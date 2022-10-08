0
Akufo-Addo, Despite and other influential personalities who attended Nana Ampadu’s funeral

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As promised, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a state burial for the late highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu, and scores of dignitaries trooped in to pay their last respect.

Besides the president, pictures of Despite Group of Companies founder Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his partner Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Trade minister Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng, Interior minister Mr. Ambrose Derry, Chief of Staff Mrs. Frema Osei-Opare, Former 1st lady Mrs. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, among other personalities who participated in the ceremony, which took place at the forecourt at the State House on Friday, October 7, 2022, were captured on social media.

Some veterans in the entertainment industry, including popular musician and dancer Akosua Agyapong, actresses Adwoa Smart, Maame Dokono, and many others, were also present to witness the funeral of their very own.

Not forgetting the large number of chiefs spotted at the funeral grounds, perhaps this is because the late musician was said to be a royal.

After the state funeral in Accra, the late Nana Kwame Ampadu was transported to his hometown at Obo Kwahu, in the Eastern Region, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, where he has been laid to rest.

Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, while on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

