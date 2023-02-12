0
Menu
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo captured in lovey-dovey mood with wife

Video Archive
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been spotted flirting with the first lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in public.

Nana Akufo-Addo was captured at an unknown event romantically rubbing the shoulders of his beloved wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo during the occasion.

The video shortly after it was posted on Facebook by one Alexander Fifi Abaka, has since attracted reactions from quite a number of Ghanaians on the social media app.

Netizens have reacted to the video and some of the comments include;

“Eeeeish romantic president see how the woman responded to her husband’s massage”.

Another netizen’s reply read, “Addo D be Bard man! He know where Aunty e feelings dey”.

“Hold Mr. Darkwah’s hand and come and watch romantic moves and wae”, another comment read.

Check out the video and see more of the reactions below:





ED/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: