Akufo-Addo captured in lovey-dovey mood with wife

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been spotted flirting with the first lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in public.
Nana Akufo-Addo was captured at an unknown event romantically rubbing the shoulders of his beloved wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo during the occasion.
The video shortly after it was posted on Facebook by one Alexander Fifi Abaka, has since attracted reactions from quite a number of Ghanaians on the social media app.
Netizens have reacted to the video and some of the comments include;
“Eeeeish romantic president see how the woman responded to her husband’s massage”.
Another netizen’s reply read, “Addo D be Bard man! He know where Aunty e feelings dey”.
“Hold Mr. Darkwah’s hand and come and watch romantic moves and wae”, another comment read.
Check out the video and see more of the reactions below:
