Akufo Addo is doing a wonderful job for the film industry – Matilda Asante

Matilda Asare and Agya Koo meets Nana Akufo-Addo(2016)

Ghanaian actress, Matilda Asante is of the believe that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is doing a wonderful job for the film industry and is gradually fulfilling the promises he made to the art community.

According to the actress, though the New Patriotic Party government has not been able to do all that it promised the film industry, she is of the firm conviction that, they have done enough to facilitate the local industry.



“What I can say is that, though the president has not done everything he promised the industry, however, I think he is still on it”, Matilda Asante said this in an interview with Akoma Fm in Kumasi on the show “Entertainment 360”.



According to her, the most important thing the industry needed from the Akufo-Addo led government was the establishment of the National Film Authority which has been done, by Parliament.

She said the establishment of the National Film Authority by Parliament alone is enough to fight against the influx of soup operas on Ghanaian TV screen to pave way for local content.



The renowned actress stressed that if the law is effectively implemented, Ghanaians will have no choice than to patronize local content which is expected to boost films produced locally.



Matilda Asante is one of the Ghanaian film industry players who showed massive support for the then Presidential candidate Nana Addo in the 2016 general elections.

