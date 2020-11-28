Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt President in the 4th republic - Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Omar

Ghanaian veteran Highlife artiste, Rex Owusu Marfo, known in showbiz as Rex Omar has accused President Akufo-Addo of being the most corrupt president since the beginning of the fourth republic.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Rex Omar claimed that Nana Addo assured Ghanaians in 2016 that he’s incorruptible but citizens have seen completely the opposite of what he touted himself to be.



He remarked “a lot of Ghanaians and NPP sympathizers are very disappointed. I am a staunch supporter of the NDC but I knew that one thing that should Nana Addo come into power, he will be able to do, is to fight corruption.



He continued “But this is the man who said he’s incorruptible. This is the man who said if you want to make money through wrong means, then try the private sector. He said he’s coming to protect the public purse but since he came, what we are seeing is the complete opposite.



“In fact, Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt President since the beginning of the fourth republic and it is unprecedented that when people falter in his government, he even protects them. When in the history of this country have you ever heard that the president has told the auditor general to proceed on leave”, he added on Kastle Drive.

Rex Omar who confirmed being a staunch activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that this particular election is about Ghanaians saving Ghana's democracy from the hands of Akufo-Addo and his family members.



“He has frustrated the Special Prosecutor for him to resign from fighting corruption. What does that say? So this election is not about NPP and NDC, it’s about Ghanaians saving our democracy from the hands of Akufo-Addo and his family members.



He concluded “When in the history of this country have you heard that a President has appointed over 50 members of his family into the government; have you heard it before? It is wrong morally and it doesn’t matter whose tenure it happened. Let’s speak against it and let’s save our country and move forward.”