Akufo-Addo’s daughter has been a total failure to the creative arts industry - Kwesi Ernest

Music producer and CEO of Media Excel Productions, Kwesi Ernest, has descended heavily on the Director of the Creative Arts Industry, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, over her performance in office.

He stated that since Gyankroma took over as the Director of the Creative Arts Industry, she has not done anything substantial to impact the sector positively.



He fumed that the only thing she has been able to do is paint Accra; apart from that, she has not embarked on any major projects to resolve the challenges bedevilling the sector.



Speaking on the Peace FM Entertainment Review Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Ernest lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s daughter for being “a total failure” to the industry.



“When was the last time Akufo-Addo’s daughter met with the creative arts sector to discuss ways of improving our fortunes? This is not about party issues, we are talking about an industry that is collapsing.



"The president’s daughter claims to be the director of creative arts yet she has done nothing apart from painting Accra. She should point out one thing she has done for the creative arts industry for the many years she has been in office it's been eight years and nothing has been done about the creative arts fund. She has been a total failure to the industry,” he said.

Ernest remarked after the host of the show, Kwasi Aboagye, asked him about the performance of Gyankroma in office as the Director of Creative Arts Industry.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB