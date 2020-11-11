Akufo-Addo’s policies have killed many, rendered others jobless – Bulldog

Manager of Ghana biggest Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Bulldog says policies of the Akufo-Addo led administration especially in the Financial sector has killed many Ghanaians and rendered some jobless hence he does not deserve a second term.

According to him, the President was the brain behind the collapse of 420 Financial Institutions including the collapse of MenzGold where he is said to have done some huge investments.



The clean-up which to him has caused the loss of jobs and lives across the country is evidence enough to prove that the President of Ghana does not deserve a second term.



“I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey. This is somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold,” he said whiles speaking as a panel member on Accra-based Okay FM.

“If Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds. He’s not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep” he said.



