Akufo-Addo sharing Ghana’s money to family and friends – Rex Omar

Veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government of sharing Ghana’s money to his family and friends.

According to him, the NPP is sharing money from the Ghana Tourism Development (GTD) fund which was set up by the NDC to their families and friends.



Rex Omar made these allegations when he called out film producer Socrate Safo, who claimed the NPP had set up a Ghana Tourism Development Fund which is being accessed by people in the creative arts industry.



The Spokesperson for the NDC manifesto on the Creative Arts sector further accused the President of not fulfilling the many promises he made to the creative arts industry but rather hiding behind Free SHS to tout unfounded achievements.



He said the NDC made arrangements for the funds that are currently available to the GTDF in their tenure in 2013.

“The NDC secured the Ghana Tourism Development Fund between 2013-2027, so when you come into government, and the funds have already been secured and you share amongst your family and friends, don’t say you have done anything, we secured the funds, and even in your sharing there is no transparency”, Rex Omar stated.



He indicated that the NPP of scoring political points with achievements of the NDC, and said when the NDC comes back to power, every citizen will benefit from its government, unlike under the NPP who only cares about its friends and family members.



Watch him make his submission below:



