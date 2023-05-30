0
Akwaboah Snr's one-week memorial in pictures

Akwaboah's Fathers One Week Akwaboah Senior's memorial

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Junior, on Tuesday, May 30 solemnly observed the one-week commemoration of his father's passing.

Akwaboah Senior died on May 16, 2023, after a period of illness.

A number of people joined the family for the one-week memorial in Accra and commiserated with them for the loss of their beloved who was a legendary Highlife musician.

"#AkwaboahLivesOn One week celebrations ongoing" photos from the event shared by Akwaboah Junior on social media read.

The photographs captured Akwaboah Junior alongside two individuals, believed to be his family members, all dressed in mourning attire.

Akwaboah Senior, widely recognized for his iconic songs such as 'Awerekyekyere' and 'Hini Me', left an enduring legacy not only as a beloved musician but also as the father of the accomplished contemporary Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Junior.



