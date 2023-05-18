0
Akwaboah is the main gift I got from SarkCess Music – Strongman

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: nydjlive.com

Ghana’s favourite wordsmith Osei Kwaku Vincent popularly known as Strongman is grateful to former label boss, Sarkodie.

Previously signed to SarkCess Music, owned by Sarkodie, Strongman is full of praise for Sarkodie for introducing him to Akwaboah, a former label mate.

The musician who recently commenced a media tour to promote his new single Odo Nkoaa which features Akwaboah revealed in an interview with NY DJ on RYSENSHYNE on Y102.5FM that the bond between himself and Akwaboah started when they both signed to SarkCess Music.

“What I share with Akwaboah goes beyond friendship now. We are more like brothers. I’m tempted to say Akwaboah is the main gift I got from SarkCess Music, all thanks to Sarkodie for introducing us. I knew Akwaboah as a musician but we got along at SarkCess and have since then teamed up to this point”, Strongman said.

Watch Strongman’s interview with NY DJ on Y102.5FM below.

