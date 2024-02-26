‘All Hajia4Reall’s plush music videos, A-list artiste features were funded with fraud money? – Arnold quizzes in disappointment

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has expressed bewilderment at Hajia4Reall's guilty plea, voicing his disappointment in the socialite's financial investments in the showbiz sector.

In 2021, upon making her debut in the Ghanaian music scene, Hajia4Reall released an EP titled 'Here to Stay,' featuring industry heavyweights such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Efya, Richie, D-Black, and more.



Each track was complemented by a high-standard quality music video extensively promoted across various digital platforms, catapulting her into the spotlight.



However, analyzing events closely after Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty to one of her charges, Arnold has expressed disappointment that all the monies used in funding her craft were made from fraud.



Arnold also regretted the fact that he once praised Hajia4Reall for investing massively into her craft, a move some A-list artistes in the country couldn't make.



"Years ago, I was commending Hajia4Reall for investing so much into her craft. Now, I am taking back all that applause. She was the only female artiste who has released top-notch videos. She released an EP with each song featuring an A-list artiste. The likes of Stonebwoy, Richie, Efya, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and so on were on the EP.

"All the songs on the EP came with a music video. Not just any music video but high-standard ones. She shot quality music videos, videos that some of our big artistes had never shot in their life. So, all those monies were made from fraud? It's sad," he stated during a discussion on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show on Saturday.



Arnold, who refrained from criticizing Hajia4Reall until her admission due to the 'innocent until proven guilty' clause, has now expressed concern about her act and what he describes as the porous nature of the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



According to Arnold, it is extremely sad that the seemingly needy nature of the showbiz industry allows for various occurrences, including fraudulent investments.



This development, coupled with Hajia4Reall's situation, according to Arnold, has now carved a bad image of the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



"All the dubious dealings Hajia4Reall ventured into from 2013 to 2019, and the monies she made from it were invested into showbiz. Not even the banking sector. Showbiz?

"This shows how cheap our industry has become. We prayed for investors in the entertainment industry, but this is not how we want it. The industry is now loose. Hajia has been arrested, but there are a lot of artistes who are into these things." he said.



Arnold continued: "This is not the kind of investment we are calling for. We want genuine ones. Do you know the kind of spotlight we have put on the Ghanaian showbiz industry? Do you know the image we have created for ourselves now? Especially in the US? Do you know the number of artistes they are now investigating? It doesn't look good. This is not good."







Background



Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court regarding her fraud case.

She only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money), which exposes her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.



Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a third-degree felony) is a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.



Hajia4Reall’s six other charges are the ‘Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud’, ‘Fraud by wire, radio or television’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and other conspiracies’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and others’, ‘Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money’ and ‘Felony’.



