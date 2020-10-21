All you need to be an actress now is to be fair & know how to twerk – Kwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest has attributed the gradual collapse of Ghana's movie industry partly to the low standards set by some film producers in the country.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Entertainment Review'', Kwasi Ernest said movie viewers lost interest in patronizing local movies due to the choice of characters by the producers.



He said the movie producers reduced the worth of local movies when they started scouting social media, picking and casting women with big buttocks and twerking skills.



Kwasi Ernest made this remark while responding to recent comments by actor Majid Michel regarding the movie industry.



Majid Michel, on UTV's ''United Showbiz'' with Nana Ama McBrown, asked his colleague actors to stop blaming the government over the almost defunct movie industry.



He held the view that the once flourishing industry has taken a nosedive because businessmen who used to invest in the industry have stopped.



The legendary actor believes with the right investment, the ailing movie industry will bounce back to its buoyant state.

But Kwasi Ernest is of contrary view that the success of the industry doesn't solely depend on the investors but also on the producers, who he believes, must put premium on the characters they cast in the movies since that will whip up the interest of movie-goers.



He also asserted that the government needs to support the movie industry to revive it, stressing the government must finance the sector as well as ensure the establishment of community movie cinemas to help the producers premiere their movies.



Kwasi Ernest called on government and the movie players to address the challenges of the industry holistically devoid of partisan politics.



Find full submissions below:



