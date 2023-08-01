Ama Governor demands clarity and justice amid bar admission controversy

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo

Social media influencer and law student, Ama Governor, has recently taken to Twitter to express her disappointment regarding her denial to be called to the bar.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, gave reasons for certain individuals' non-admission, citing concerns about conduct, including comments on social media and alleged ex-parte communications with judges.



However, Ama Governor has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and demanded transparency and justice in the matter.



The controversy began when Ama Governor's call to the bar was suspended despite successfully passing all required examinations.



The General Legal Council (GLC) cited a petition filed against her conduct by one Hajia Siduri, leading to the decision to put her admission on hold.



Since then, Ama Governor has been eagerly waiting to be informed about the specific allegations against her.



In response to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's recent statement justifying the GLC's decision, Ama Governor stated, "Respectfully, I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from November 6, 2022, till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing of the image and the spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer. This is cruel."

Ama Governor's frustration and demand for clarity are understandable, as the denial of her call to the bar has significant implications for her legal career.



Aspiring to become a lawyer and being barred from practising law due to alleged improper conduct is a devastating setback.



The Chief Justice, in her statement, expressed surprise at the public's reaction to the GLC's decision and questioned whether certain actions and comments on social media were reflective of proper conduct for the legal centre.



She emphasized that for individuals to be admitted to the bar, their conduct must not be offensive, especially regarding interactions on social media and communications with judges.



She said, “When somebody behaves in a certain way, we cannot call the person to the bar. I was surprised at the fury that rose concerning a call to The Bar by certain people, and I thought, ‘Like seriously, is this proper conduct for the legal centre?



“That's interesting. Anyway, for you to come into our space and to enter the space of the legal centre, your conduct cannot be offensive, live and you expect to be admitted. It doesn’t work like that. Your comment on social media, your ex parte communications with judges is extremely important.”

However, Ama Governor strongly denies any offensive behaviour or inappropriate communications. She asserts that she has not been informed of any specific instances of misconduct, and as such, she feels that her reputation and image are being tarnished unfairly.



Moreover, Ama Governor has also voiced her concern about the spread of false information surrounding her case. As a social media influencer, her reputation is an integral part of her career. False narratives and misinformation could have severe repercussions for her personal and professional life.





Respectfully, I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from 6th Nov, 2022 till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing of image and spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer. This is cruel. https://t.co/vzV7mWHyhW — ???????????????????? (@Ama_governor) July 31, 2023

