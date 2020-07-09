Entertainment

Ama K. Abrebese goes berserk on Counselor Lutterodt, calls him a rape apologist

Ghanaian actress, Ama K Abebrese

Ghanaian actress, Ama K Abebrese has scolded self-styled counsellor, Lutterodt for comments he made on Adom TV about rape victims.

In the said TV discussion, counsellor Lutterodt made comments that rape victims enjoy the act albeit their lack of consent for the act in the beginning.



To him, his findings are based on the number of rape victims he has interacted with in the course of his duty as a counsellor.



His comments have angered a number of Ghanaians including the movie star who took to her Instagram page to take him to the cleaners.



Ama K Abebrese in her rebuttal labelled counsellor Lutterodt as a rape apologist who masquerades as a counsellor even though he has no certification to that effect.



“Well, Lutterot, tell me how much a 6-year-girl enjoys the act of being raped? Or how a 9 years boy enjoys being sexually assaulted? Or how a 21-year-old enjoys being held down against her will and raped by a group of guys? Or how a 70-year-old woman enjoys being raped?”, she queried.

She described his comments as being “highly irresponsible and very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture.”



She concluded by admonishing media houses to stop giving people like Lutterodt airtime to say this they have no clue about.



Watch the video and read her reply below!





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.