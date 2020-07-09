Ama K. Abrebese goes berserk on Counselor Lutterodt, calls him a rape apologist

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian actress, Ama K Abebrese has scolded self-styled counsellor, Lutterodt for comments he made on Adom TV about rape victims.
In the said TV discussion, counsellor Lutterodt made comments that rape victims enjoy the act albeit their lack of consent for the act in the beginning.
To him, his findings are based on the number of rape victims he has interacted with in the course of his duty as a counsellor.
His comments have angered a number of Ghanaians including the movie star who took to her Instagram page to take him to the cleaners.
Ama K Abebrese in her rebuttal labelled counsellor Lutterodt as a rape apologist who masquerades as a counsellor even though he has no certification to that effect.
“Well, Lutterot, tell me how much a 6-year-girl enjoys the act of being raped? Or how a 9 years boy enjoys being sexually assaulted? Or how a 21-year-old enjoys being held down against her will and raped by a group of guys? Or how a 70-year-old woman enjoys being raped?”, she queried.
She described his comments as being “highly irresponsible and very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture.”
She concluded by admonishing media houses to stop giving people like Lutterodt airtime to say this they have no clue about.
Watch the video and read her reply below!
View this post on Instagram
This is a quote from a self professed ‘counsellor’ George Lutterodt from Ghana on a television show yesterday. (The quote is around the 2:13 mark in the video) He goes on to say that rape victims enjoy being raped regardless of their unwillingness in beginning of an act of rape. Something that any real professional counsellor and expert will discredit. This is highly irresponsible and a very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture. He claims he has spoken to ‘many rape victims’ and his assertions are based on that. Well, Lutterot, tell me how much a 6 year girl enjoys the act of being raped? Or how a 9 years boy enjoys being sexually assaulted? Or how a 21 year old enjoys being held down against her will and raped by a group of guys? Or how a 70 year old woman enjoys being raped? These are just some of the real cases of actual rape victims. This man Lutterot is a rape apologist simple. One of the worse I have seen because he masquerades with the title of ‘counsellor’ to essentially justify and normalise rape culture with a reprehensible statement that ‘all victims of rape enjoy the act’. This perpetuates victim blaming and trivialises what rape survivors go through. His comments are deplorable, especially at a time in Ghana, and beyond when so many people are advocating for victims of rape and sexual assault in their fight for justice. Over 10,000 people have signed and continue to sign the petition to the President of Ghana to abolish fees medical examination for victims. http://chng.it/j6wX9TpF PS. I don’t know who the other gentleman in the video is, but I applaud him for countering the assertions made by that man. Any media organisation that continues to give this man a platform to spew such misinformation is culpable. The worst thing is that he is not even a registered counsellor yet these media organisation in Ghana continue to give him a platform. This has to stop. Video Source: Adomonline
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- I communicate to a target audience who understand me – Counsellor George Lutterodt
- Information Minister condemns Counselor Lutterodt’s rape comment
- There is a demonic attack on your mentality – Counselor Lutterodt to petitioners
- Take this idiotic pervert off the airwaves – Leila Djansi supports online petition to penalize Counsellor Lutterodt
- ‘Invite’ and interrogate counsellor Lutherodt - Gabby suggests to police
- Read all related articles