Ambolley wants violence - KOD reacts to 'shallow-minded' jab

KOD tackles Ambolley

Well-known radio presenter and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere-Darko, popularly known as KOD, has been involved in a social media altercation with veteran highlife legend, Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

KOD recently posted on Facebook that the experienced composer wants to engage in a verbal confrontation with him, but he will decide whether to respond in kind or not.



“Ambolley wants violence (vawulence) in comparing records. Maybe I won't mind him,” he said on April 11, 2023.



On April 10, 2023, the altercation between the two celebrities intensified when Ambolley accused the Ghana Music Awards of contributing to the decline of the highlife genre.



However, KOD dismissed Ambolley's claims as utter nonsense in a Facebook post.



In response to KOD's comments, Ambolley retaliated in an interview with Andy Dosty, describing KOD as a shallow-minded "young boy" who he would not waste time on since he was busy preparing for his upcoming European tour.



"I see Okyere Darko as a child. He is shallow-minded, the reason why he said those things.

"I am going on an European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's music, and in June, I will be back on tour. So when he sits and talks, can he take his clothes on tour as a designer like the way I am going on tour with my music?" he quizzed.



This feud between KOD and Ambolley has caused a stir on social media, with supporters of both celebrities taking sides and expressing their opinions.



Ambolley is a veteran musician who has contributed greatly to the highlife genre and has released numerous albums throughout his illustrious career.







ADA/DO