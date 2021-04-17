Amerado angrily walks out of interview after presenter 'bugged' him with questions about Sarkodie

Talented Ghanaian rapper, Amerado angrily walked out of a live radio interview on Friday, April 16 when a Kingdom FM presenter pestered him with questions about Sarkodie.
Amerado who was in the studios of Kingdom FM to promote his new single titled “Me Ho Y3”, was 'forced' by the host of the show, Londona to answer questions about Sarkodie.
According to Londona, there is a perception out there that Amerado has been copying Sarkodie's style and as such, he wanted him to set the records straight on the matter.
Despite Amerado's efforts to skip the question, Londona insisted.
Amerado who could not take it anymore was compelled to walk out of the studio.
Watch the video below
- #FreeAkuapemPoloo: Sarkodie pleads on behalf of Akuapem Poloo
- 'Yaw Tog will be bigger than Sarkodie and Stonebwoy with the right management'– Ruthy insists
- Sarkodie mourns the death of 13-year-old Michael Asiamah
- PossiGee reveals meaning behind his name
- Gambo gifts DJ Mensah a tear rubber IPhone 12 with GH₵2,000 for credit
- Read all related articles