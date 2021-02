Amerado joins forces with Sarkodie to release 'Dawgi'

Ghanaian rapper and Yeete Nsem hitmaker, Amerado has released this new melodious record dubbed “Dawgi”.

He paired up with Africa’s heavyweight rapper and Sarkcess Music boss Sarkodie who delivered an outstanding output.



The new joint “Dawgi” serves as his first official release of the year.



The song was produced by Unas Beatz.

Listen to the audio below