Amerado releases new single titled 'Kyere Me' featuring Okyeame Kwame

Source: MicBurnerz Music, Contributor

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Amerado has finally released the visuals for his love song titled 'Kyer3 Me' which features Okyeame Kwame.

The video captures Amerado seeking advice from Okyeame Kwame with regards to his relationship problems.



Okyeame Kwame on the other hand was able to use his experience as a 'lover boy' to solve Amerado's problems.



However, the choreography appearance in the video was engineered by award-winning dancer, Incredible Zigi and his team at Afrozig.

The song was produced by Azee Ntwene with video direction from Gordon Appiah.



Watch the video here:





