Amerado releases new single titled 'Kyere Me' featuring Okyeame Kwame

Sat, 5 Dec 2020 Source: MicBurnerz Music, Contributor
Sensational Ghanaian rapper Amerado has finally released the visuals for his love song titled 'Kyer3 Me' which features Okyeame Kwame.
The video captures Amerado seeking advice from Okyeame Kwame with regards to his relationship problems.
Okyeame Kwame on the other hand was able to use his experience as a 'lover boy' to solve Amerado's problems.
However, the choreography appearance in the video was engineered by award-winning dancer, Incredible Zigi and his team at Afrozig.
The song was produced by Azee Ntwene with video direction from Gordon Appiah.
Watch the video here:
Source: MicBurnerz Music, Contributor
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- I cried when Obuor lost NPP primaries – Okyeame Kwame
- Music didn't make me a womaniser - Okyeame Kwame
- Okyeame Kwame explains why he is still relevant in the music industry
- My wife is highly experienced, has all the qualities of a good manager - Okyeame Kwame
- Ambolley 'missing' as Okyeame Kwame's defamatory suit against him is served online
- Read all related articles