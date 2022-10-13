American rapper Meek Mill confirms he will be in Ghana in December

Meek Mill

American rap star and entrepreneur Meek Mill has had a dream come true as he has been announced a headliner for this year's Afro Nation event in Accra, Ghana.

The 2022 Afro Nation is happening on 29 and 30 December 2022, at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square, Accra.



In May 2020, Meek Mill tweeted he wanted to go to Ghana but only after some unspecified things had been resolved.



Christmas Day in 2020, when speculations were rife that Meek was coming to Ghana, he cleared the air on Twitter by saying: “[I] didn’t say that yet. Lol.”



In a 2021 tweet, the rapper contemplated: “Like Ghana or London?”



In January 2022, he again tweeted that: “I need to go to Dubai and Africa.”

Today, October 12, 2022, Afro Nation announced Robert Rihmeek Williams, alias Meek Mill, will be headlining the music festival alongside Davido and P-Square. Another addition to the bill is new Afrobeats sensation Asake.



Rapper Mill is, at the time of this publication, trending on Twitter following the Afro Nation announcement.



In the past, he has revealed intentions to acquire real estate in Ghana.



On December 26, 2020, Meek Mill declared on Twitter he wants “to buy a property in Ghana.” He stated also that he wants “a nice house,” and “I need to feel that experience with my family as another option in life! I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I’ve been living. The odds are too stacked against us it feels like!”



“In Africa, I don’t wanna get in politics. I wanna do a few shows and not conflict it’s enough money for everyone. I need to get to Africa!” the ‘Litty’ hitmaker announced on Monday, October 3, 2022.