Andy Dosty lays ‘away all arrogance’, apologises to Okesse1

Andy Dosty is a celebrated radio presenter and disc jockey

Radio personality and disc jockey Andy Dosty has rendered an unqualified apology to Okesse1 and fans of the musician for driving him away from the studios of Hitz FM following a misunderstanding that ensued between them.

“It’s unfortunate things turned out that way. First of all, I’ll lay away all arrogance, ego aside and apologize to his fans and him personally for what transpired,” Andy Dosty is quoted by nydjlive.com to have said on Neat FM.



The celebrated radio presenter has been the subject of discussion after he ordered the young musician to walk out of the studio for being rude.



A video of the incident circulating on social media captures a masked up Andy Dosty switching from his panelists to the artiste who was reported to have turned up late for the interview.



“Gentleman, how are you?” asked Andy Dosty to which the musician replied, “I’m good”.



The presenter, unsure of the right pronunciation of the name of the musician sought a clarification but that was followed with a suggestion to the musician who was not audible enough to get close to the microphone.



“Ah, massa, it’s everything okay?” a puzzled Andy Dosty asked – a question a soft-spoken Okese1 seemingly did not get the import as it elicited an “oh, why are you asking that question?” response from the musician.

Unhappy about the responses from Okesse1, Andy Dosty walked the musician out of his studio.



He said: “…you walked into my studio without saying anything, you walked in late, you didn’t say anything to me, you came, you sat down quietly, I asked you whether you’re okay and you say why am I asking you that question? Please, walk out of my studio now.”



Soon after the incident, Okesse1 unleashed insults on Andy Dosty via his social media handles. Among others, he labeled the award-winning disc jockey a fool.



Andy Dosty in his interview with Neat FM however expressed discontentment over the comments Okesse1 made on social media.



