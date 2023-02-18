Angela Adinorkuor becomes valedictorian at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

Lawerteh Angela Adinorkuor [L]

Source: Zino Lexili Ogazi, Contributor

Lawerteh Angela Adinorkuor has been named the 2022 Sharon D. Memorial Valedictorian of the Year at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy.

The academy announced the selection during its 2nd graduation ceremony.



Lawerteh Angela Adinorkuor became the valedictorian of the class as she graduated with honors after studying for her Diploma in Modeling.



Angela gained a 70% Scholarship into the academy, courtesy of the Sharon Legacy Foundation and Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi, the young vice chairman of the academy.



During her study, she participated in every activity, showed a deep commitment to learning and leadership amongst her fellow students, was punctual, and aced all her assignments, practicals, and exams. She graduated with a 3.91 GPA.



“I have many fond memories from the academy, I felt at home and welcome. I feel fortunate to have been awarded a 70% scholarship, it’s an honor for me," she said.



"I wish Angela and the entire class of 2022 the best life has to offer,” said the young chairman.

“She’s very, very driven, as you can tell from her academic performance, but she’s also incredibly kind and a good leader. Congratulations to her and all the class of 2022, we are proud of them,” Hon. Eric Michael said about Angela and the award given to students who achieve a GPA of 3.0 and above.



About Angela



Lawerteh Angela Adinorkuor is a native of Ada but lives in Accra.



She studied banking and finance at the University of Ghana during her school days, she was the course representative from Level 100 to Level 300.



Due to her good leadership, she was awarded as the outstanding course representative. She occupied the position of sponsorship committee head in level 400.



She also contested for Face of the City. Though she didn't win the crown, she was part of the finalists and the most disciplined contestant. She has also appeared in a couple of films.