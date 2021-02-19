Any church that punish you for getting pregnant before marriage is wicked - Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutteordt

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Controversial counsellor George Lutteordt has descended heavily on head pastors and churches that mete out punishment to people believed to have flouted the laws of God by getting pregnant out of wedlock.

In Ghana, it’s pretty common to receive some sort of punishment, either formally or simply public shaming, from your church if you’re a lady who gets pregnant whilst not married.



However, Lutterodt condemned the practice in his interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show', saying churches have no right to do that.



"Any church that treats its member in such a manner is wicked, it's called primitive weakness inducted analogy. They're all lost. Any church that tells people that, you've committed a sin by getting pregnant before marriage is lost. The sort of sin the church looks for is a dogma so that, you'll follow their rules of engagement not the rules of life. There are two things - even in law, there are legal practice and legal law. We have the doctrine for the church and the dogma for the church. Normally they do that and forget the social stigma they bring on the unborn child."

Lutterodt on the same show weeks ago indicated that having sex before marriage is not wrong but those who indulge should simply know how to control themselves.



“Having sexual intercourse with anybody before you marry is a personal choice; it has never been a crime anywhere. If you have self-control, go ahead and test. If you don’t have self-control, don’t test it at all, because the challenge is that self-control, it’s the management of your thoughts, your feelings, and your actions, so, the bible says you need self-control so that you don’t fall victim to any of these things. People who are having sexual intercourse and not made babies have never been caught and it means they’re practicing self-control.”

