Any man who forces you to cohabit before marriage will only use and dump you – Counselor Lutterodt

Self acclaimed marriage and relationship expert, Counselor George Lutterodt has sparked another controversy with his latest submission.

According to Counselor Lutterodt in a video sighted by GhBase.com, women must not cohabit with men they are not married to as it won’t produce any results.



“When you are living with a man who is not married to you, he won’t respect you…and this is because you have reduced your worth by performing duties as if he was married to you… You cook for him, clean, wash, and to top it all have sex with him…why would he bother himself to go and see your parents when you are already doing everything for him for free? Counselor Lutterodt reiterated.

He further advised men to stop forcing women to come and live with them when they know they are not ready to make their relationship official.

