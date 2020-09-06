Entertainment

Apologies to those disappointed in me for receiving a fake award - Johnnie Hughes apologizes

TV3 News anchor Johnnie Hughes was among the celebrities who received the fake UN award

TV3’s star newsman, Johnnie Hughes ‘The Bonafide Genius’, who was an awardee of the Dr Fordjour fake UN Awards, has reacted to the backlash of the trending saga.

The well-known Journalist has taken to social media, precisely on Twitter to apologize to all his fans and others who might have felt disappointed in him for his involvement in the fake UN award saga.



Johnnie Hughes, admitted he could have done his own deep background checks before accepting to receive the award from Dr UN that he failed to do hence his apology.



According to him in his post on twitter, the TV3 star anchorman, following the discovery of the fake awards, had to face his fears and open himself to mockery at his workplace and face the massive public ridicule.



Addressing the issue on Twitter, he wrote; "Ha, haven’t laughed so hard at myself in a very long time & today has been good. Apologies to those disappointed in me for availing myself at my workplace for the ridiculed award. I admit I could have done better. For those who have found politics in it, “agenda must agend”.

Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, aka Dr UN, the man behind the ‘biggest scam’ in Ghana currently is on the trending list after he conned some top celebrities and politicians with a fake UN award.



The likes of Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Legon VC, Captain Smart, Johnnie Hughes etc fell for his trap and has since been met with heavy social media trolls.



See post below:





Ha, haven't laughed so hard at myself in a very long time & today has been good. Apologies to those disappointed in me for availing myself at my workplace for the ridiculed award. I admit, I could have done better. For those who have found politics in it, "agenda must agend". pic.twitter.com/sjqTnBBRpE — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) September 4, 2020

