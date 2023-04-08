Archbishop Duncan-Williams attends movie premiere with wife in grand style

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

The entrance of famous televangelist and father of the Christian Charismatic Movement in Ghana, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams at the premiere of 'A Taste of Sin' did not go unnoticed.

In a viral video shared on micro-blogging platform, Instagram, the celebrated clergyman was seen entering the Silverbird Cinemas with an entourage. The team included his aides, wife, security, and some media personnel who were trying to get a good shot of the preacher.



As expected, movie lovers present also cheered Archbishop Duncan-Williams on as he greeted some dignitaries present.



In the movie, “A Taste of Sin”, Duncan-Williams had his debut cameo appearance.



According to the producers of the movie, Dominion TV and Sami’s Media, “A Taste of Sin” is an enthralling story that explores the power of faith, forgiveness and hope through the lives of two pastors intertwine- one tempted by a shortcut to success, and the other facing unimaginable trials in his marriage.



As they navigate these challenges, they grapple with fidelity, temptation, and their own beliefs.

Other stars who were present for the movie premiere were; Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, James Gardiner, Frank Rajah, and other high-profile individuals, all eager to see what the new movie had to offer.



Check out Archbishop Duncan-Williams' entrance













EAN/BB