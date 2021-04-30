Arenaboss nominated as Best Blogger of the Year at Central Entertainment and Business Awards

Adams Awui ( Arenaboss)

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Adams Awui, popularly known in showbiz as Arenaboss has earned four nominations at the maiden edition of the Central Entertainment and Business Awards.

The scheme seeks to recognize and honor hardworking corporate business entities as well as creative art, media, and sports personalities who hail from Central Region.



Arenaboss covers everything entertainment in Ghana and beyond and his attention to detail probably led to these enviable nominations at the maiden edition of the Central Entertainment Awards.

Arenaboss was nominated as Best Blogger of the Year, Best Promoter of the Year while his Ghanafoxmusic also got Online Blog of the Year and Social Media Page of the Year.



