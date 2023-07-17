Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo raises concerns over Salma Mumin's body enhancements

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has voiced his worries regarding the effects of trolling on actress Salma Mumin and her succumbing to these trolls.

During a recent appearance on the United Showbiz show hosted by MzGee, Asamoah Baidoo highlighted the potential negative consequences of succumbing to public pressure and urged celebrities to be cautious in their interactions with online trolls.



In response to Salma Mumin's revelation about her body enhancements, Asamoah Baidoo observed, "Have you realized, there is no shame, and if you have the body, just like a mechanic, you maintain it. There is no shame these days; the ladies are now bold enough to come out and say, 'Listen, I have enhanced my body,' so I am not surprised that Salma has come out to say she has also enhanced her body."



While acknowledging the increasing acceptance of body enhancements in society, Asamoah Baidoo expressed concern about the impact of trolls and negative comments on individuals' self-image.



He cautioned celebrities against exposing themselves to online criticism, stating, "Here is the problem, when you read Salma's post, she made it seem as if she succumbed to pressure from the trolls. That means, as celebrities and entertainers, if you are not careful and open yourself to trolls and comments, you will knock your head on the wall for nothing."



Asamoah Baidoo stressed the importance of personal choice and autonomy in deciding to enhance one's body.

He emphasized that it is an individual's prerogative to make such decisions, as long as they are comfortable with them.



"It's your body, it's your money, and it's your choice. Once you have decided that you are not comfortable with this body and want to enhance it, that's your cup of tea. At the end of the day, you didn't take some of the money from me, Ola Michael, or Mr. Logic. It's your own money, and even if your boyfriend also sorted you out, that's your problem. So once you have resolved to actually go and do it, close your mind and your ears," he stressed/



Expressing his concerns for Salma Mumin, Asamoah Baidoo disclosed that he feared that the pressure from trolls could push her to continuously alter her appearance.



He explained, "This means the pressure from the trolls pushed her to change, and after more pressure, she changed again; this means she isn't stable, and that's my fear. Now, tomorrow, if they keep saying the buttocks looked disfigured, you will keep going under the knife, and in the future, it will be another story."



Asamoah Baidoo also urged Salma Mumin to refrain from engaging with every comment or troll, highlighting the importance of maintaining mental well-being in the face of public scrutiny.

He cautioned, "The trolling will not stop, and I have noticed that Salma likes to respond to almost everybody on her page. It's not healthy because in Ghana, whatever you do, someone will have something to say. If you don't close your mind to what people are saying, you will go and die for nothing."





ADA/OGB





