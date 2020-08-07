Entertainment

Artistes signed by colleagues fail because there is no proper paperwork - Strongman

Sarkodie and Strongman

Rapper Strongman has said artistes signed by their colleagues fail to shine because there are no proper contractual agreements between the parties.

According to him, if there was proper paperwork done and followed to the latter, artistes who are signed by colleagues will do very well in their craft.



“I think there are no proper contracts when an artiste signs another artiste in Ghana music industry and that might be a cause”. He said in an interview with Kumai-based Akoma FM.

The Rapper who is set to release his album titled '10AM' showered praises on Wendy Shay who is featured on the yet-to-be-released album saying “Wendy is one talented singer; her voice and artistry is uniquely on point”.

