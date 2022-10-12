At age 20, I have seen a lot in life - Black Sherif

Rapper, Black Sherif

The man of the moment, rapper Black Sherif has disclosed that his maiden album 'The Villain I Never Was' is actually an autobiography.

Blacko has explained that none of the songs on his 14-track album was based on fiction but rather careful pieced together events from his life on earth.



The 20-year-old rapper in an interview with Ebenezer Donkor on YFM in Kumasi reiterated that all his songs have a unique inspiration behind them and also a message to the world.



"I have seen a lot, whatever is on my album that you listen to it, I have seen it. That is why I go into detail, it is not fictional. This is my autobiography, the album. That is me from one to the last song," he noted.



The award-winning rapper has broken a number of records with his monster hit songs. He is currently one of Ghana's most successful musicians to have broken into the Nigerian market with his tunes.



Grammy award-winning Nigerian act, Burna Boy 2021 featured on the remix of 'Second Sermon'.

"I am on a journey with the music I do, I am kind of marking memories, telling my stories and the journey as I keep going. Any aspect of my life, my love life, this and that, my hustle and how I motivate myself. I just put them down and share them with the world," Black Sherif added.



Meanwhile, 'The Villain I Never Was' released on October 6, 2022, has debuted in UK's top ten albums according to Spotify Charts.







