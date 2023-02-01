Audiomack partners with MTV Base to enhance music and entertainment accessibility for Africans

Audiomack partners with MTV Base

Source: Audiomack

In line with its commitment to promoting the growth of music in Africa, Audiomack has partnered with MTV Base, one of the continent’s topmost youth entertainment channels.

This partnership will serve to provide increased access to premium music content for listeners, whilst enhancing appreciation for African artists across the continent.



The strategic partnership has been implemented as an editorial collaboration aimed at incorporating MTV Base’s curatorial voice and shows into the Audiomack platform in Africa. With its initial focus on the Nigerian Afrobeat scene, this monumental partnership will strengthen end-to-end relationships between players in the music ecosystem, including listeners and artists.



Commenting on this laudable alliance, Charlotte Bwana, Director of Brands and Media Partnerships at Audiomack Africa, commended the undeniable growth of the African music industry in recent years and highlighted the importance of partnerships such as this in ensuring accessibility and variety in the satisfaction of music listeners’ expectations.



She said, “The African music industry has experienced iconic and undeniable growth in the last few years, and this has done more to refine the expectations of listeners in terms of access to optimal music entertainment. In this regard, as the leading music streaming platform within the African continent, we understand that the satisfaction of our listeners’ demands is paramount, and we are constantly seeking new avenues and strategic partnerships to create value for the community.”



“The collaboration with MTV Base, a renowned youth-driven African entertainment platform, will ensure that we satisfy our listeners’ demand for quality music entertainment, as MTV Base's Music programs like Official Naija Top 10 (ONTT), amongst others will be available on Audiomack as playlists. These will also give artists the chance to be featured as playlist covers, and as a result, offer an increased opportunity in marketing efforts for African artists across both platforms which forms an integral part of our commitments,” she added.



Also speaking about the partnership, Busola Komolafe, Channel Manager at Paramount said, “We are excited about our partnership with Audiomack Africa as this will advance our mission of bringing premium music entertainment to our audience. We strongly believe that this strategic collaboration will not only allow our audience to listen to the best music wherever they are, whenever they want but will also give artists and other players within the music ecosystem a unique opportunity for their music to reach more youth across the African continent.”

With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack remains committed to advancing the growth of music in Africa, through the implementation of strategic partnerships and investment into the region’s culture and communities.



About Audiomack:



Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. Download the Audiomack app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.



About MTV Base:



MTV Base is the leading youth media brand inspired by music in nearly 180 countries and 450 million homes worldwide, connecting with more than 350 million fans across all social media platforms. A unit of Paramount Global, MTV Base’s operations span cable and mobile networks, live events like the MTV Africa Music Awards, reality shows, and music shows. For more information about MTV Base in Africa, follow us on social @mtvbaseafrica