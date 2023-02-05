0
Menu
Entertainment

'Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things' - Popular musician advises

Timi Dakolo Red.png Timi Dakolo is a popular Nigerian singer

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Singer Timi Dakolo has dished out an important piece of advice to netizens.

He advised that people should be wary about the religious gatherings they attend.

Timi, in a post on his Instagram page, advised individuals to stop attending religious gatherings that only see bad visions and give ill prophecies.

According to him, God didn’t create people to wallow under curses and suffering. This is because God loves the humans that he created.

He, therefore, advised people to avoid religious gatherings that only see negative things.

In Timi Dakolo’s words: “Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and suffering. God loves you. God is love,” he wrote on his verified Instagram page.

One can recall that Timi Dakolo in a previous post, advised Nigerians not to allow any religious leader or revered person to lay hands on their heads all in the name of prayers.

According to him laying hands on someone’s head has spiritual implications. He added that if people have been permitting it in the past they should ensure it doesn’t happen to their children.

He wrote, “It is extremely important that you don’t let any and everybody lay their hand on your head in the name of prayers.

"If you have been careless in the past, make sure it doesn’t happen to your children.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor