Barack Obama’s kids were my friends, schoolmates - Miss Universe Ghana 2020

Miss Universe Ghana 2020, Chelsea Tayui, has disclosed her experience with Back Obama’s family and how she has very close ties with his two daughters.

Miss Tayui who grew up in the States says the privilege of being friends with Malia and Shasha, gave her a free pass to the former ‘first family’ of the United States of America.



In an interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb, Chelsea who was schoolmates with the two daughters of the former U.S president at the University of Chicago says their humility is unmatched.



She says despite their affluence, they are down to earth.



“They are not only the sweetest kids ever. They are so humble and down to earth. Even now that they are not in the Whitehouse anymore you can feel like they still there. Barack has a way of making you feel like he has known you for a long time. They have always shown the importance of perseverance”.

“They have been so supportive and helpful till now. They still support me with my project,” she added.



Chelsea was crowned ‘Miss Universe Ghana’ in 2020 and will be representing the country at the world stage. She is currently embarking on multiple philanthropic works in Ghana with much focus on helping autistic children.



Watch her full interview below



